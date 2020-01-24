First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 90 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuit were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intuit by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after acquiring an additional 333,258 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 25,510.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 201,276 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,355,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Intuit stock opened at $288.58 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.69 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

