Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 1,622 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,312 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

