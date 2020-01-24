FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FMC were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

