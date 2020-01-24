Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.