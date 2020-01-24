Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.