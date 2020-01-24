First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 864 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Paper were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $15,139,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

