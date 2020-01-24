Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $161,193.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $600,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

