First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $887,000 Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPL were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PPL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $36.71 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

