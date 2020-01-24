Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 617,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

