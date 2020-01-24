First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,166.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $803.28 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

