Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 139 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $317.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.66. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

