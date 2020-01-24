U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

