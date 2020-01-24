TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,667,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TopBuild by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 60,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

BLD stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $2,589,984.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.