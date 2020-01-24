iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 209,978 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 434,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 172,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,426,000 after buying an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 104,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

