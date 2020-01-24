Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $615,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

