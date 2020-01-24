Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.