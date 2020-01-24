First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 57 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,337,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $2,248,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $381.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

