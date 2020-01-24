Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman Purchases 100 Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,985.

Shares of EVT opened at C$111.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.52 million and a P/E ratio of 91.43. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a one year low of C$100.30 and a one year high of C$117.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.34.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.