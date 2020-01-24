First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

