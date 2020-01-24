First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

