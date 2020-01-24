First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,174 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

NYSE:BDX opened at $278.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $257.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $280.29.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

