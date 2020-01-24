Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lowered by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.