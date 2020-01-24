First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $183.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.27 and a 12 month high of $184.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

