First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of COP stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

