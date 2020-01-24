First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,403 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 52.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,367,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.98 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

