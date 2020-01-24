Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Decreased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

Shares of APD opened at $237.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.49. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.78 and a 12 month high of $241.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

