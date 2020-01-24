Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,586,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

