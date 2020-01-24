First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock opened at $317.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.66. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

