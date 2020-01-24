First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,018 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.