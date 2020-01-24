First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 438 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

