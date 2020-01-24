First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 152.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

ITW opened at $179.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

