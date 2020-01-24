First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 780,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 366,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

