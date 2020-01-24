Insider Buying: Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Insider Purchases A$13,000.00 in Stock

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) insider Danny Segman bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($9,219.86).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Danny Segman bought 500,000 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,500.00 ($4,609.93).

On Friday, January 10th, Danny Segman acquired 1,487,472 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,849.66 ($12,659.34).

On Friday, January 3rd, Danny Segman acquired 87,001 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,131.01 ($802.14).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Danny Segman acquired 908,183 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,898.20 ($7,729.22).

IBG opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. Ironbark Zinc Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

