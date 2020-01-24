Insider Buying: Synergy CHC Corp (OTCMKTS:SNYR) CEO Acquires $13,714.32 in Stock

Synergy CHC Corp (OTCMKTS:SNYR) CEO Jack Ross bought 228,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $13,714.32.

Synergy CHC stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Synergy CHC Corp has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

Synergy CHC Corp., a consumer health care company, markets and distributes various consumer branded products primarily in the health and wellness industry in North America. The company offers FOCUSfactor, a brain-health nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients; Flat Tummy Tea, a two-step herbal detox tea that works to help speed metabolism, boost energy, and reduce bloating; and Hand MD, an anti-aging skincare line formulated for the hands.

