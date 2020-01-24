Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $29.10 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 212,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1,155.5% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $143.85. The company has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

