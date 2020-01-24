Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

XOM stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.05 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

