Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

COST opened at $312.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

