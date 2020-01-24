Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

COST opened at $312.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

