Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $40.61 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 409,229 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $269,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

