First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,193 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Shares of V opened at $206.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.