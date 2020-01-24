Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

