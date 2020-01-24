Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in Chevron by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 34,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

