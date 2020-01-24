Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 389 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $120.96 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

