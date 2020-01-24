Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Raytheon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after purchasing an additional 212,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of RTN stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several research firms have commented on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.