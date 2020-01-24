Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Raytheon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after purchasing an additional 212,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several research firms have commented on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co.
Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co.
Chevron Co. Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Chevron Co. Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 389 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF
Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 389 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF
Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon
Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon
Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc
Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc
Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc
Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report