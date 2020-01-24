Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

