Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $122.58 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

