Elite Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 81,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

