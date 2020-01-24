Davis R M Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

