Davis R M Inc. Has $468,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

BLK stock opened at $541.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.80 and a twelve month high of $544.00. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

