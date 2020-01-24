Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

ED opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

