Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Position Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 511,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 380,852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.